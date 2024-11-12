Bigg Boss Telugu is in its eleventh week and the atmosphere in the house is intense. Now that the nominations have finished, the voting polls are active. While we wait for the latest episode, vote for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the voting numbers given below:

Avinash: 7997983715

Gautham: 7997983717

Teja: 7997983722

Prithvi: 7997983709

Yashmi: 7997983714

Vishnu Priya: 7997983713

Nomination is a crucial part of the game and the audience is shocked with how it proceeded. During the nominations the housemates revealed their true faces, adding to the drama. Here are the seven most stunning incidents that took place in yesterday’s episode:

1. Smash the Painting:

This week’s nomination process was titled ‘Smash the Painting’.

This involved the housemates competing for a paintbrush placed in the garden area. The housemate who catches the paintbrush first will have the chance to nominate another housemate.

The opportunity to take the paintbrush is only once, and the housemate needs to nominate only one person. The process was started by the Mega Chief, Prerana.

2. Prerana and Gautam’s clash:

Prerana and Gautam have been clashing since the ‘Panipattu’ challenge. This clash came to a boiling point when Prerana nominated Gautam because he is not a team player and his gameplay is confusing.

Gautam defended himself in a calm demeanor, stating that he could not take certain words on a public platform. He said he does not need to explain his gameplay to everyone and he is an individual player.

The duo argued for a while, with Gautam defending himself from Prerana’s nomination points.

3. Teja and Nikhil’s Argument:

Nikhil nominated Teja for his conduct in the eviction shield task. Teja argued that he accepted his wrong decision. Teja further said both were wrong in the eviction shield task because Yashmi did the same thing. Nikhil countered by saying he would not determine Yashmi’s wrongs and rights.

This started the long argument between Teja and Nikhil. In the argument, Teja claimed three members were playing a group game. This caused Prithvi to involve himself in the fight.

The audience has divided opinions about how the nomination proceeded. While some defend Nikhil that he stood up to his points, others counter that Teja has lost the chance in the Mega Chief contender race, and his family visiting for the family week, so nominating him was not a good choice.

4. The Intimidation Dance:

Gautam nominated Prithvi because he cannot respect other’s decisions, uses brute strength, lacks empathy, and disrespects others.

Prithvi defended himself that he can ask a question to his friends and that does not mean that he does not respect other’s decisions.

Gautam and Prithvi argue with each other, with Gautam saying that he is not intimidated by Prithvi’s words like others are. This discussion continued, exposing Gautam and Prithvi’s mentality in the process.

5. Group Nomination?

Teja mentioned that three people playing in a group. The episode showed Prithvi, Yashmi, and Vishnu Priya discussing whom to nominate along with their reasons. After Gautam nominated Prithvi, Yashmi and Prithvi discussed who to nominate again. Prithvi said that he would nominate Avinash based on his decisions during the Motta Mukhyam challenge. This group nomination was not well-received by the audience.

6. Who is right: Teja or Yashmi?

Teja nominated Yashmi, saying that she also did the wrong thing during the eviction shield task and that she should not compare other’s physical strengths.

Teja argued with Yashmi that she also did the same thing as him when she removed Rohini from the eviction shield. Yashmi and Teja had a heated verbal spat while passing sarcastic remarks to each other.

During the argument, Yashmi passed a statement that she should have taken Teja’s name as the worst player in the weekend episode. Yashmi tried to trigger Teja that he was selected as the worst player according to the majority of the house. This action revealed Yashmi’s true feelings, which divided the audience’s opinions.

A Glimpse into today’s episode:

The family week has officially started in the Bigg Boss house, with Nabeel’s mother being the first family member to visit. The emotional promo has gone viral, with the audience interacting with it in the comments and on social media platforms. Which housemate’s family member will visit next seems to be a suspense.

