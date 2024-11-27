Many unofficial voting polls of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu display the potential voting results. So far, Gautam is at the top of the voting polls, securing his place for another week. Nikhil, Nabeel, and Prerana are in the top position, their places fluctuating in the voting polls.

Despite having many allegations of not playing the game properly and having no focus, Vishnupriya’s steady fanbase placed her in a safe zone for this week.

Prithvi, Avinash, and Teja continue to swim in dangerous waters, making either of them the evicted contestant for this week.

Vote for your favourite contestant through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the numbers given below:

Teja: 7997983722

Vishnupriya: 7997983713

Prithvi: 7997983709

Nabeel: 7997983704

Nikhil: 7997983707

Prerana: 7997983708

Avinash: 7997983712

Gautam: 7997983717

Highlights:

Yesterday’s episode saw the return of some beloved contestants from the previous seasons to conduct an important challenge for the housemates. Bonds were tested, physical limits were broken, and a game-changing move occurred. Here are the main highlights from yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu:

1. Season 4 OG’s Return:

The former contestants of Season 4, Akhil Sarthak and Alekhya Harika were given six options to choose from: speed, balance, skill, mental strength, focus, and physical strength as the categories for different challenges.

Akhil and Harika chose their fortes, speed, and balance.

They both entered the house and spoke with the housemates. Some housemates entertained the former contestants with skits, imitations, and comedy timing.

Based on how the housemates entertained and interacted with them, Akhil and Harika chose Gautam and Rohini.

Rohini and Gautam later chose Vishnupriya and Teja to compete with them in the challenges.

2. The Limitless Bridge:

The first challenge for the Ticket to Finale is titled ‘Limitless Bridge’. The participating housemates must fetch the words ‘limitless’ from the pool and form a bridge with the letters.

This speed challenge started out with high energy, with all four housemates competing for the words. Rohini finished the bridge first, followed by Gautam, Vishnupriya, and Teja.

Rohini emerged as the winner, gaining a significant advantage in the following challenges.

3. Tulabharam Challenge:

The second challenge is called Tulabharam. The housemates balance five weights on the scale provided for them. Rohini got eight weights as an advantage for winning the first challenge.

Gautam got six weights, Vishnupriya got four, and Teja got two. Akhil and Harika gave Teja an additional two weights as their power.

Rohini won the challenge, making her the first contender for the ticket to finale challenge.

4. Black Star:

Akhil and Harika were given another power called the Black Star. The housemate given the Black Star will be removed from the Ticket to Finale race.

Akhil and Harika discussed and gave the star to Vishnupriya. They concluded that Vishnupriya never puts herself first and Teja deserves another chance.

Vishnupriya felt emotional and cried, expressing that she did not deserve it.

Today’s Episode:

The newly released promos offer a glance into today’s episode. Manas from Season Five and Priyanka from Season Seven enter the house, to oversee the Suduko Challenge for the housemates.

Avinash, Nabeel, Prerana, and Prithvi compete for the Suduko challenge, to become the 2nd contender for the Ticket to Finale challenges.

With a much more entertaining aspect and a funny task, today’s episode promises entertainment and drama.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss Telugu 8 voting updates and episode highlights.