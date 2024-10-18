Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is in its seventh week of airing on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel. This reality show has a large viewership, who watch the 24×7 live stream, which shows the day-to-day content without any filters. This week’s Mega Chief contender selection task began, and a lot happened in yesterday’s episode. Here are the main highlights of yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

1. Major Loss for the Over Smart Chargers:

Since the Over Smartphones, or the Royals clan, successfully broke a charging port, they gained an advantage in the game. The Over Smartphones can remove a member from the Over Smart Chargers, or the OG clan, from both the game and the Mega Chief race.

While the Royals discussed whom to remove, Vishnu Priya and Manikanta sneaked into the washroom. This caused physical agitation between the two teams. In the middle of the brawl, Avinash declared the decision of the Royals clan that they chose to remove Prithvi.

2. Physical Attacks:

Nikhil and Gautam got into a physical brawl when Vishnu Priya and Manikanta used the washroom area without the Royals clan’s permission. This caused a physical fight between the two clans. Nikhil and Gautam were the main members of this brawl, screaming about their defence.

After the fight broke out, both the Over Smartphones and Over Smart Chargers were discussing who was right in the fight.

3. The Lighter Incident:

Hariteja stole the lighter in the smoking area earlier in the game.

Hariteja approached Nikhil and Prithvi to make a deal. Avinash advised Hariteja to keep a hold of the lighter to make deals in the future as well.

While Hariteja was negotiating with the other clan, Rohini stole the lighter and offered it to Prithvi. While some people applauded this gameplay, others found it a little offensive.

4. Food Offering:

Since getting charged is the only way to stay in the game, the Over Smartphones adopted different methods. While Hariteja was making deals and impressing the Over Smart Chargers, Teja tried luring some members by offering them food in exchange for a charge. Avinash, Teja, and Rohini often tried to sneak in some charging from the others.

5. Manikanta and Prithvi’s Clash:

A verbal spat between Manikanta and Prithvi began late in the night. This clash grew in intensity and became almost physical until both teams intervened.

6. Deal with Manikanta:

Following the fight, the Royals clan offered to accommodate Manikanta in the bedroom, without taking any charge from him. After the clan promised him no foul play, Manikanta moved to the bedroom.

Avinash and Mehaboob offered Manikanta a deal. The duo told him the Royals clan would choose his name as the best performer and Mega Chief contender and would not eliminate him from the game.

Manikanta refused the offer, expressing his opinion that this deal would not be right for the clan. Manikanta later exited the bedroom and joined his clan.

7. Clash at Midnight:

At midnight, the Over Smart Chargers attempted to enter the house. The Over Smartphones managed to evade the attempt. This agitated the Over Smartphones, and they tried to kidnap an Over Smart Charger into the house. The Over Smartphones dragged Yashmi into the house, but Yashmi managed to escape.

8. Shift in the Game:

Late in the night, rain began to pour. The Over Smartphones offered the Over Smart Chargers the option to sleep in the house, after providing four charges.

The Over Smartphones offered blankets to the other clan, without any charge.

9. Mischief and Laughter:

While the Over Smartphones were lenient and offered the Over Smart Chargers blankets to fight the cold weather, their mischief did not end.

Mehaboob and Avinash tried to obtain charging using hilarious methods, making the housemates and the audience laugh.

10. Conflict and Misunderstandings:

Nayani Pavani and Manikanta had a deal that he would offer her a charge. In the morning, Manikanta told Hariteja that Mehaboob stole his charging, so there was nothing to give. This caused a conflict to brew between Nayani and Manikanta. Nayani’s irritation with the Manikanta situation led Teja and Nayani Pavani to a fight.

As we recap these highlights of the last episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, we can't wait to see what the next one has in store.

