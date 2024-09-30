The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 continue to captivate audiences, primarily due to the involvement of host Akkineni Nagarjuna. These episodes stand out as pivotal moments of the week, where Nagarjuna provides constructive criticism to housemates, offers encouragement to top performers, and highlights key moments from the week. On that note, here’s a recap of the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, which featured a particularly shocking elimination, alongside a series of significant events.

Hero or Zero

Housemates were tasked with naming the week’s best and worst performers. Manikanta was overwhelmingly voted the worst performer, while Prithvi and Nabeel received equal votes for the best performer. This segment further established the dynamics within the house, emphasizing individual performances and teamwork.

The Three Musketeers

A key theme this week was the isolation of Nikhil, Prithvi, and Sonia from the rest of the house. Prerana voiced concerns that the trio often made decisions independently, excluding others from the Shakti clan, which caused tension among the housemates.

Manikanta’s Spontaneous Nature

Host Nagarjuna addressed the controversy surrounding Manikanta’s decision to sacrifice his position within the Shakti clan. A video clip clarified the situation, demonstrating that Manikanta had indeed made a self-sacrificial move. Nagarjuna encouraged him to stand firm and assert his views more confidently in the future.

Danger Zone

As a result of being voted the worst performer, Manikanta was placed in the “Danger Zone.” This decision left him vulnerable to elimination until the final decision on who would leave the house was made.

Yashmi’s Revelation

During the Sunday Funday episode, Yashmi defended Sonia, explaining that while Sonia had advised Nikhil and Prithvi, the duo failed to respect the boundaries of that guidance. This perspective added depth to the house dynamics and further explored the inner workings of the Shakti clan.

Tune Pattu, Guess Pattu

In this entertaining task, housemates had to guess the actor or actress based on a song played and then match their picture to the board. The Kantara clan emerged victorious in this game, reinforcing their group strength.

Meke Ankitam

Another engaging game, Meke Anikantam, followed, where housemates picked chits from a bowl and dedicated the contents to a fellow contestant. Manikanta was labeled with terms such as “Victim Card,” “Negative,” and “Aimless,” revealing how the others perceived his behavior.

Housemates Voting

Host Nagarjuna offered housemates a chance to vote for who they believed deserved to remain in the house. Aditya, Nabeel, Vishnu Priya, Prerana, Yashmi, and Seetha voted for Manikanta to stay, leading to Sonia’s elimination as the fifth contestant to leave the show.

Jail Time

As the week’s “Zero,” Manikanta was sentenced to jail by the clan chief, Seetha. He will remain confined until further notice from Bigg Boss.

Emotional Farewell

The elimination of Sonia, a popular contestant, was one of the most unexpected moments of the season. Her departure was emotional, and she offered parting advice to her fellow housemates before leaving.

As we wrap up the recap of the events that transpired over the weekend in Bigg Boss 8 Telugu, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for today’s episode!

