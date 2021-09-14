With Sarayu being voted out of Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu in the first elimination, eighteen participants are left to tussle it out for the title this time around. Monday’s episode of the reality show witnessed seven contestants – Priyanka, Lobo, Nataraj Master, Artist Priya, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, and Uma Devi – being nominated for elimination from the house this week. The contestant to account for the least number of votes by the end of this week will be eliminated from the show. Viewers can either cast their vote online or give a missed call to the below-mentioned voting numbers to save their favorite contestant(s) from elimination in Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu. Here’s how to vote for contestants who have been nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu this week.

Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu: List of nominated contestants this week, and their voting missed call numbers

Priyanka: 8886658209

Lobo: 8886658206

Nataraj Master: 8886658212

Artist Priya: 8886658207

Anee Master: 8886658205

RJ Kajal: 8886658217

Uma Devi: 8886658215

The step-wise procedure to vote online for contestants of Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu: