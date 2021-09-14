With Sarayu being voted out of Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu in the first elimination, eighteen participants are left to tussle it out for the title this time around. Monday’s episode of the reality show witnessed seven contestants – Priyanka, Lobo, Nataraj Master, Artist Priya, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, and Uma Devi – being nominated for elimination from the house this week. The contestant to account for the least number of votes by the end of this week will be eliminated from the show. Viewers can either cast their vote online or give a missed call to the below-mentioned voting numbers to save their favorite contestant(s) from elimination in Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu. Here’s how to vote for contestants who have been nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu this week.
Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu: List of nominated contestants this week, and their voting missed call numbers
Priyanka: 8886658209
Lobo: 8886658206
Nataraj Master: 8886658212
Artist Priya: 8886658207
Anee Master: 8886658205
RJ Kajal: 8886658217
Uma Devi: 8886658215
The step-wise procedure to vote online for contestants of Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu:
- Install the Disney+ Hotstar App
- Open the app and sign in using your Email/Facebook credentials
- Search for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu
- Right below the streaming window, you will find text that reads ‘Voting for today is now open
- Tap on the Vote option that is provided near the text
- The images of the nominated contestants will appear next
- Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants. Click on the image of your favorite housemate you wish to save from elimination and cast your vote.
Discussion about this post