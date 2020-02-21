Bheeshma Twitter review: Here’s what the audience think of the Nithiin-Rashmika starrer

Bheeshma, starring Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna, has hit the screens worldwide on Friday. Directed by Venky Kudumula of Chalo fame, the film, which is said to be a romantic entertainer, fetched attention with its songs and pre-release trailers. With Bheeshma completing its initial few screenings, here’s what the audiences have to say about the film in their review.

Bheeshma Twitter Review:

#Bheeshma – (3/5) Time-pass Comedy Entertainer Comedy timing works in big time. Though the story revolves in a predictable ride, the Perfect sync in screenplay n Comedy makes the move. All in all, the movie will definitely stand as a winner at BO. Watch it….! pic.twitter.com/9sgqB7uOAP — KARTHIK (@HeIsKARTHIK) February 21, 2020

#Bheeshma : Nonstop Fun Ride Positives : Hilarious comedy sequences through out the film, both the twists before and after interval, dialogues, Vennela Kishore and Nithin combination scenes, one stylish fight and Rashmika and nithiin dance in one song. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) February 21, 2020

#Bheeshma Overall Hit to Super Hit Range! One of the best commercial made movies in recent times! Comedy is awesome throughout the film! Career best performance for Nithiin! Rating: 3.25-3.5 — venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) February 21, 2020

#Bheeshma : @actor_nithiin is seen in an energetic role & His comedy timing is excellent. @vennelakishore‘s episodes are hilarious. Good First Half, Engaging Second Half. Overall, a good watch during the festival weekend. Rating :3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/kdc4FqV8vM — Parota (@THEPAROTA) February 21, 2020

#Bheeshma 😁👌👌

Super first half

HIT pakka despite 2nd half — Manoj Ane Nenu (@DHFM_endlessly) February 21, 2020