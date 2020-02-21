Bheeshma Twitter review: Here’s what the audience think of the Nithiin-Rashmika starrer

Bheeshma Twitter review
Screengrab

Bheeshma, starring Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna, has hit the screens worldwide on Friday. Directed by Venky Kudumula of Chalo fame, the film, which is said to be a romantic entertainer, fetched attention with its songs and pre-release trailers. With Bheeshma completing its initial few screenings, here’s what the audiences have to say about the film in their review.

Bheeshma Twitter Review:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

comments

bheeshmamoviesNithiinrashmika mandannatelugu movies