The Andhra University and Avanthi Aqua Culture Foundation will jointly establish the Aquaculture Skill Development Centre in Vizag to train thousands of fishermen in aquaculture and shrimp farming in the first of its kind endeavour in the country.

Prof.V.Krishnamohan, Registrar and Sri C.Ramachandra Rao, Joint Managing Director of Avanthi Aqua Culture Foundation signed and exchanged Memorandum of Understanding papers in the presence of Prof.PVGD Prasada Reddy, Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday.

Prof.Prasada Reddy said that the proposed Aquaculture Skill Development Centre, first of its kind in the country, would be established in Andhra University at a cost of Rs.2.34 Crores and it would cater to the training needs of the fishermen and students of Department of Marine Living Resources. In addition to this, the Avanthi Foundation would spend Rs.35 lakhs every year for training programmes.

He said that the skill development centre would provide training to thousands of fishermen on the Andhra Pradesh coast. This would realise the dreams of Chief Minister Sri Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy in providing skilling to the fishermen, the Andhra University VC opined.

Prof.Prasada Reddy said that the students of Marine Living Resources of Andhra University would get employment through campus placements by Avanthi Aqua Culture Foundation, a Corporate Social Responsibility activity of Avanthi Seafoods.

Mr.Srinivasa Mohanthy of Avanthi seafoods, Prof.Janakiram, Prof.Challa Ramakrishna, Prof.Umadevi and Prof.Yedukondalu were present at the event in Vizag.