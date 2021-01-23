Nestled amid the majestic Eastern Ghats, Vanjangi, a quaint village near Paderu in Visakhapatnam district has been making headlines of late with its scenic beauty. Located 3400 feet above sea level, the scenes of dense clouds floating endlessly amid the hills in Vanjangi, early in the morning, form a sight to behold. Thanks to nature lovers sharing pictures on social media, tourists from Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring states are making a beeline to witness the spectacle. In light of the latest developments, the state government directed the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) to conduct a preliminary study to develop the hilltop destination in Vizag.

In line with the directives, a team led by APTDC Regional Director, Ram Prasad, visited Vanjangi to record the feedback of the tourists. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the APTDC Regional Director informed that during the interaction, the people requested the Corporation to provide basic amenities at Vanjangi.

Sharing further details, he said, “Based on our observations and the feedback received, we are working on preparing a preliminary report, listing out the development works that could be taken up to enhance the experience of the tourists. Currently, people have to trek for almost an hour to reach the vantage point. In order to attract tourists, we are considering laying an approach road to the spot. A ropeway to the hillock is also on the cards.”

The APTDC officials are looking at setting up facilities including public toilets, food courts, resorts, and parking lots. Mentioning further proposals, APTDC Divisional Manager, Prasad Reddy, said the authorities are working towards beefing up security measures at Vanjangi in Vizag. He further added, “On an average, the tourism destination has been registering a footfall of 2000 on weekdays. It reaches 6000 on weekends. In order to avoid untoward incidents, we are also planning to institute tourist policing in co-ordination with the local police.”

As per the information, the APTDC Regional Director would submit the preliminary report, listing out the recommendations by the end of January. Later on, a technical team will submit a feasibility report, based on which the Andhra Pradesh state government would give its approval.