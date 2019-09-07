APSBCL Recruitment 2019: All the details you need to know

The Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) has issued a job notification regarding the 2019 recruitment of Assistant Accounts Officers (AAO) and Assistant Stores Officers (ASO). 172 vacancies have been announced, at various locations, within the State. As per the notification, 58 posts are allocated for the position of Assistant Accounts Officer and 114 posts are allotted for the position of Assistant Stores Officer.

The tenure of this outsourced employment is one year. The selected candidates are required to supervise the day to day transactions, and maintenance of accounts, at the Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) depots/offices, of APSBCL.

The online applications are available on their official website. The eligible candidates can apply by submitting an online application. After filling the details, the candidates are required to make an online payment of Rs 50/- only. The last date to apply for APSBCL recruitment is 10 September 2019.

The candidates applying for the APSBCL recruitment 2019 must be natives of Andhra Pradesh. Also, they should have secured a minimum of 60% aggregate, in Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), along with a Diploma in Computers. While the minimum age for applying is 21 years (as on 01-07-2019), the maximum age limit is 42 years (as on 01-07-2019). However, the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Backward Caste is given relaxation, on the maximum age, up to 5 years and, Person with Disabilities candidates (PWD) are given relaxation, on the maximum age, up to 10 years.

Furthermore, the applicants will be notified by the APSBCL, regarding the entrance test of recruitment 2019. Those candidates who clear the written test, are supposed to attend a personal interview.