APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Twitter salutes India’s Missile Man

apj abdul kalam
Image Source: Wikipedia/AlbertHerring

15 October 2019 marks the 88th birth anniversary of one of the most beloved presidents of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The great man is fondly remembered for pioneering India’s effort on the Defence and Space fronts. Marking the occasion, several leaders and celebrities, including PM Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, took to Twitter to salute India’s Missile Man.

