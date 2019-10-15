APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Twitter salutes India’s Missile Man

15 October 2019 marks the 88th birth anniversary of one of the most beloved presidents of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The great man is fondly remembered for pioneering India’s effort on the Defence and Space fronts. Marking the occasion, several leaders and celebrities, including PM Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, took to Twitter to salute India’s Missile Man.

डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने 21वीं सदी के सक्षम और समर्थ भारत का सपना देखा और इस दिशा में अपना विशिष्ट योगदान दिया। उनका आदर्श जीवन देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। India salutes Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/PPgPrkqQRG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2019

I offer my tributes to former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his Jayanti. Dr Kalam was an epitome of simplicity and knowledge who devoted his entire life to the nation. He is an inspiration to every Indian. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2019

My humble tribute to the man who taught an entire nation how to dream big and achieve goals. Remembering the Missile Man of India, People’s President and Bharat Ratna Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary.#APJAbdulKalam 🇮🇳 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 15, 2019

Remembering our former President and Bharat Ratna, Dr. APJ AbdulKalam Ji on his Birth Anniversary. His vision of taking our nation forward on the path of advancement and prosperity continues to serve and inspire millions. #APJAbdulKalam — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 15, 2019

Tribute to the Missile Man of India, Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. His contribution to the nation as a scientist & president is invaluable. His thoughts & vision are a treasure to safeguard which forever serve as lights of guidance for the young minds. pic.twitter.com/F4qN9IC7Ns — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) October 15, 2019

“Nations consist of people. And with their effort, a nation can accomplish all it could ever want” – APJ Abdul Kalam.

I join the entire nation in remembering former President of India, Dr. #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/P6ZdNQRVRn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 15, 2019

Remembering Dr. #APJAbdulKalam Ji on his 88th birth anniversary. Sharing this memory from 2006 at the Chief Minister’s Conclave by @IndiaToday, when the #MissileMan awarded Punjab as the ‘Best Big State’ of India in overall performance! My tributes to this great son of India. pic.twitter.com/uJeSgfYKyh — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 15, 2019

Humble tributes to Dr #APJAbdulKalam ji on his birth anniversary ,one of the greatest Indians to have walked the planet . Kalam Sahab ko Salaam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/o2d2gyU5kf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 15, 2019