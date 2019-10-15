Bigg Boss 3 Telugu voting week 12: All seven contestants nominated

Season 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu has entered week 12. With Mahesh Vitta getting eliminated from the reality show in the previous week, the house is now left with seven contestants. Adding flavour to the show, Monday’s episode saw all the seven contestants-Ali Reza, Sreemukhi, Rahul Sipligunj, Siva Jyothi, Varun Sandesh, Vithika, Baba Bhaskar-get nominated for elimination in the twelfth week. The voting lines for the twelfth week of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu went live on Monday night and will remain open until Friday midnight.

The nomination process for week 12 of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu had the contestants pick chits numbered from 1-7. Depending on the chit, each contestant was designated a podium bearing the corresponding number. While the initial placements saw Baba Bhasker, Rahul Sipligunj and Varun Sandesh saw take the first three positions respectively, the final standings had Sreemukhi, Ali Reza and Vithika trade places with the contestants slotted in the first three places.

The 86th episode of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu had its fair share of controversies as well. With numerous contestants getting into a tiff with each other, the episode ended with all the seven housemates getting nominated for elimination from the house this week.

Missed call voting numbers for Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestants in week 12:

Siva Jyothi: 8466996701

Ali Reza: 8466 996 706

Baba Bhaskar: 8466 996 708

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466996711

Sreemukhi: 8466 996 713

Varun Sandesh: 8466 996 714

Vithika Sheru: 8466 996 715

The viewers can vote for their favourite contestants on Hotstar too. After logging on to the app via email/Facebook, users need to go to Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 to proceed with the voting formalities. By clicking the ‘vote’ button, users can cast a maximum of 10 votes per day for their favourite contestants.