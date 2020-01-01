YSRCP sweeps polls, TDP parts ways with NDA: 5 major events from AP politics in 2019

The year 2019 was an eventful one in Andhra Pradesh politics. From political ties turning sour to the voters giving a massive mandate to a single party in AP elections 2019, the State witnessed several remarkable events in the past year. As we enter 2020 and gear up for what is expected to be yet another action-packed set of 12 months, here’s a flashback of 5 major events from AP politics that made headlines in 2019.

#1 YSRCP sweeps polls

The AP Assembly elections in 2019 saw the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSR Congress Party sweep the polls. Winning as many as 151 seats across AP, the party stormed to power in the State. In addition to scripting history in AP politics, the YSRCP also recorded impressive figures in Lok Sabha polls by winning 22 of the 25 seats to the Lower House of the Parliament from Andhra Pradesh.

#2 TDP receives a drubbing

The Telugu Desam Party, which was voted to power in 2014, faced one of its biggest losses in 2019. Managing to win a meagre sum of 23 seats across the State, the then incumbent party was made to bite the dust by YS Jagan and his wave. The party recorded a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls too, winning just 3 seats of the total 25 in Andhra Pradesh.

#3 Pawan Kalyan marks a disappointing debut

JanaSena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan, who contested polls for the first time, marked a disappointing debut. The actor-turned-politician lost both the constituencies he contested from, leaving his followers in utter disbelief. Winning just one Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh, the JanaSena-Left-BSP alliance couldn’t live up to the expectations generated ahead of the polls.

#4 TDP parts ways with NDA

The demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh donned a severe form in early 2019 when Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu broke ties with the NDA. Criticising the Centre for not granting special status to the State, the then Chief Minister parted ways with the Narendra Modi-led Government and even withdrew his leaders from the Union Cabinet. The senior politician though regretted the move after his party’s debacle in the AP elections in 2019.

#5 Nara Lokesh accounts for a forgettable outing

Son of TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister in the previous cabinet in Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh accounted for a forgettable debut in the Assembly polls. Contesting for an MLA seat for the first time, the TDP leader lost to his YSRCP opponent from Mangalagiri.