The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, for the first time since his party’s debacle in this year’s elections, has reportedly expressed regret over the decision of TDP to quit the BJP-led NDA.

Speaking at a meeting held in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Naidu spoke on the possible reasons that could have led to his party’s crushing defeat in the polls. He stated that the public refused to give the TDP another chance despite the party’s hard work on several fronts.

Sharing thoughts on his move to quit the NDA before the elections, Chandrababu Naidu said, “I had fought for the State’s cause but not for any personal benefits. I don’t have any personal differences with Narendra Modi. It was only in the interest of the State’s people that I had differed with him. We will analyse each and every factor. It’s a continuous process. Based on that, we will create an action plan for the future.”

As per reports, the TDP supremo said that the party quit the NDA and withdrew its Ministers from the Union Cabinet to press its demands on Amaravati, Polavaram and Special status. The decision though backfired, causing damage to the party, Mr. Naidu opined.

In the Assembly elections of 2019, the TDP was handed over a humiliating result. Managing to win just 23 seats, the party fared miserably at the State level. In the General Elections too, the Chandrababu Naidu-led party bagged just 3 seats to account for a forgettable result.