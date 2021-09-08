The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the results of the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2021. The State Education Minister, Audimulapu Suresh announced the EAPCET 2021 scores and revealed the toppers’ names on Wednesday morning. Students can check their results online from the APSCHE official website.

Release APEAPCET-2021 Results at R&B Buildings LIVEhttps://t.co/Bzsx2f6syF — Audimulapu Suresh (@AudimulapSuresh) September 8, 2021

The Education Minister declared Koyi Sree Nikhil as the topper of AP EAPCET 2021. The pass percentage for 2021 stands at 80.62 percent, a decrease of 4.16 percent from last year. A total of 1,76,586 students had applied for the EAPCET examinations in 2021 but 1,66,460 candidates eventually appeared for the exam. Of the students who appeared, 1,34,205 candidates qualified for the examinations. Last year, a total of 1,85,936 students had applied for the EAMCET examinations. The pass percentage for 2020 was 84.78 percent. The candidates who have qualified for the exam are now eligible to appear for the counselling session. Through the counselling session, candidates can seek admission into a college in Andhra Pradesh. It was earlier declared by APSCHE that the EAPCET-2021 results would have 100 percent weightage in the candidate’s rank when he opts for admission at a college.

AP EAPCET is a state-level entrance exam held once a year. This exam grants admission in BTech, BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), Pharm D or BPharma, BVSc & AH, etc. courses offered by universities/institutes in Andhra Pradesh. It is one of the top-most competitive examinations in the country.

The AP EAPCET notification was released on 25 June 2021. The exams were held in three different sessions in the month of August. The preliminary key for the exam was released on 26 August 2021.