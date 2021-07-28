The Covid-19 pandemic situation has created extraordinary circumstances as far as higher education in Andhra Pradesh is concerned. Due to the cancellation of intermediate exams this year in the state, it has been decided by the Andhra Pradesh State Government that no weightage will be given to intermediate marks in students’ EAPCET ranking this year. This is against the earlier norm where 25 percent weightage was given to intermediate marks while ranking students for admission in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses in the state. Therefore, this year the EAPCET-2021 marks will be given 100 percent weightage while ranking students in the state.

The announcement was made through a press note released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Secretary, Professor B Sudheer Prem Kumar on Tuesday.

Earlier in the year, EAMCET had been renamed to EAPCET as NEET had become the compulsory medical entrance exam. Now, EAPCET pertains only to the students aspiring to pursue Engineering, Agriculture or Pharmacy courses in the state and is the common entrance test for these students.

EAPCET-2021 is scheduled to happen from 19 August to 25 August. Due to the cancellation of the intermediate exams this year in the state, all the intermediate students have been passed and EAPCET-2021 marks of students hold all the weightage. While the deadline for submitting applications has gone by, candidates can still submit their applications. However, a late fee will be levied depending on when you submit your application.

Here’s how you can apply for EAPCET-2021.