Government of Andhra Pradesh wants to ensure that people have access to the latest information related to the coronavirus pandemic. During the lockdown, a major deterrent has been numerous fake information being communicated, thereby giving scope for unnecessary rumours and panic. The best way to beat this was to provide the data directly to the people in a fast and reliable manner. One of the avenues being used, especially for creating awareness, and providing updates, is social media. The Andhra Pradesh State Government has created an ‘AP Gov Covid info’ WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger Chatbots, to facilitate in the social media stream. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, released the WhatsApp Chatbot on April 11, 2020, at 1 PM.

‘AP Gov Covid info’ chatbots will provide all the information, related to the coronavirus pandemic, to the citizens of Andhra Pradesh. Being on a social media platform, the Chatbot can also be utilized by those outside the state as well. The main focus is on spreading all the information about how coronavirus is affecting the society and what precautionary measures the Andhra Pradesh State Government is taking. All the concerned State Government Departments have also been included to collaborate in this exercise. The core belief is that the right information should be provided at the right time, through the right authorized channel, as this is the need of the hour during the current crisis.

The COVID WhatsApp Chatbot, and Facebook Messenger Chatbot, have been created using the state-of-the-art technology that ensures hassle-free updates for any citizen. They are running in both Telugu and English Languages. Anybody can quickly avail these services by sending a “Hi” “Hello” or “COVID” message to AP Government COVID Chatbot number +918297-104-104(https://wa.me/918297104104?text=Hi) and @ArogyaAndhra Messenger. This project is being developed, and executed, in collaboration with SB Technologies, a Software Solutions Provider and Messenger People one of WhatsApp’s official Business Solution Providers.

AP COVID-19 UPDATE (6 PM on 11.04.2020): The total number of cases in the state has increased to 405. Out of the 405 cases, 388 are positive, 11 have recovered and unfortunately, 6 people succumbed.