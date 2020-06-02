The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continues to increase with 82 more individuals in the state testing positive. As per the update released by the AP Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, on Tuesday morning, the total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 3200. While 40 patients have been discharged after reporting recovery, Andhra Pradesh recorded no COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 update further stated that there are 927 active cases while 64 people died due to the contagious infection in AP. As many as 2209 people have been discharged so far. Andhra Pradesh also accounts for 112 COVID-19 cases among the foreign returnees. The cumulative positive cases from other states currently stand at 479, taking the overall COVID-19 tally in the state to 3791.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam district reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday. While 33.168 samples have been tested across the district so far, 31,242 have turned negative. 54 individuals have been kept in isolation while 874 are currently under quarantine. Visakhapatnam has reported a total of 113 COVID-19 cases so far. The results of 1813 samples from the district are awaited.

On the national front, the COVID-19 tally has neared the 2 lakh mark. Reportedly, the country recorded about 8,171 new cases over the past 24 hours, thereby marking a significant increase. While the death toll is crossed 5,000, 97,581 have been marked as active cases. 95,527 patients have recovered from the infection so far. India is currently the seventh worst hit country by COVID-19 across the world.