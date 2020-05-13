Total number of COVID-19 cases in AP rises to 2137, no new cases reported in Vizag

Out of 9,284 samples, 48 individuals tested positive for the coronavirus. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in AP soared to 2137 on Wednesday morning.

The district-wise tally of the newly registered cases is as follows: Guntur 12, Chittoor 11, Kurnool 7, East Godavari 4, Ananthapur 3, and Krishna 3. Additionally, eight migrants of other states who are under quarantine in Andhra Pradesh reported positive for COVID-19. Out of these new cases, 3 cases from Chittoor and 4 cases from East Godavari are the individuals who have had a connection with the large scale outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market in Chennai.

#CovidUpdates: In the past 24 hours

48 out of 9,284 samples tested were positive and 86 people recovered from #COVID19 & got discharged

.

Total positive cases: 2137, Active cases: 948, Discharged: 1142, Deceased: 47#APFightsCorona #COVID19 — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) May 13, 2020

Meanwhile, 38 migrants who returned to Andhra Pradesh from Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening. The AP state government informed that 930 migrant workers arrived in a special train from Thane, Mumbai. Out of these individuals, 37 people from Kurnool and one from Kadapa have tested positive. These migrant cases summed up with the 48 new cases in Andhra Pradesh resulted in a spike in the total number of COVID-19 cases in AP from 2051 to 2137, in the past 24 hours.

930 migrants have returned to the state in a special train from Thane, Maharastra. 250 of them were tested for #COVID19, out of which 38 people were positive. 37 are from Kurnool & 1 from Kadapa#APFightsCorona — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) May 12, 2020

As per the media bulletin, 86 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. While 27 individuals were discharged in Guntur, 25 people from Krishna recovered from COVID-19. 13 patients from Kurnool, 4 each from East Godavari and West Godavari, and one each from Ananthapur, Nellore, and Srikakulam were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. One patient from Kurnool succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll in Andhra Pradesh to 47.

On a positive note, no new cases were reported in Visakhapatnam since the past 48 hours. Out of the 66 reported COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam district, 25 people recovered and 40 patients are receiving treatment. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Vizag stands at 1.