See Images: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at AU Alumni Meet in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presided as the chief guest for the Andhra University Alumni meet, held in Vizag on Friday, 13 December. Tech Mahindra Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Managing Director (MD), CP Gurnani, and Chairman of GMR Group, G Mallikarjuna Rao graced the events as the guests of honour.

Speaking at the Alumni Meet on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the state government is keen on transforming education in the state. He revealed that the government is working on a proposal to introduce honours programmes in Andhra Pradesh by adding one-year apprenticeship to regular engineering and undergraduate courses. This would help in providing students structured training in a work environment, said the YSRCP supremo.

Speaking on the importance of education, Mr Reddy said that one bright light can illuminate a room, but one well-educated person can eradicate the roots of poverty in a family. Throwing light on the existing challenges in the state, he said that the gross enrollment ratio in higher education in India stands at an abysmal 23%, which shows the plight of the country. He added that all higher education courses must be job-oriented.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at AU Alumni Meet in Vizag:

Speaking about Andhra University at the AU Alumni Meet, held at AU Convention Centre on Beach Road in Vizag, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the university has the calibre to become one of the top five universities in the country. He assured that the university would be receiving Rs 50 crore grant as corpus fund from the state government to AU Alumni Association, provided that the alumni contributed another Rs 50 crore. Addressing the university’s alumni at the gathering, the Chief Minister encouraged them to contribute to the varsity either through knowledge or finances.

CP Gurnani, the CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra, while speaking at the AU Alumni Meet in Vizag, also assured the university that the company would be ready to collaborate with AU on any front. Gurnani said that the workforce at Tech Mahindra can be increased to 6,000 from the current 1,200 with the help of the university, state government and other stakeholders. GMR Group Chairman G Mallikarjuna Rao and founder chairman of the alumni association said that there was an immediate necessity in the market to embrace emerging technologies.