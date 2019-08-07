Andhra CM YS Jagan meets PM Modi, seeks financial help to the state

AP CM YS Jagan meets PM Narendra Modi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The Andhra CM was accompanied by his party’s MPs when he submitted a letter requesting the PM to accord the Special Status Category (SCS) and fulfill other bifurcation promises made to the state.

Images: AP CM YS Jagan meets PM Modi

In a meeting that lasted for about 45 minutes, YS Jagan presented a list of demands that required the Centre’s help. Seeking financial help from the Centre, the Chief Minister highlighted a few projects to hold prominence in regard to the state’s development.

Apart from stating that the Centre did not reimburse the cost of Rs 5,100 crore incurred of Polavaram project, the YSRCP Chief urged for the re-tendering of the mega project. He further pointed out that funds are yet to be sanctioned for the development of the backward districts in the state. Mr Reddy also sought the Centre’s help with the project interlinking the Krishna and Godavari rivers, to supply water to the Rayalaseema region.

Reportedly, the Andhra Pradesh CM also justified the state government’s call to cancel the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) from the previous reign, which caused a burden on the state’s exchequer.

Mr Reddy further mentioned to PM Modi that the state was looking to implement ‘Navaratnalu‘ for the welfare of different sections of the society. He stated that measures were being taken to bring in transparent governance in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting came a day after the YSRCP lauded the Centre for revoking Article 370. The YSRCP has two MPs in the Rajya Sabha and 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, YS Jagan met President Ramnath Kovind and Vice-President Venkiah Naidu in New Delhi.