It has been a year of uncertainties for students wishing to pursue further studies in India, with most colleges shut due to the pandemic. However, it’s good news for Business Administration aspirants in the state as Andhra University, in Vizag, has green-signalled the introduction of a global-standard BBA-MBA program for the academic year of 2020-21. The news was revealed after the academic senate met to discuss the university’s new programmes on 24 August 2020. Aside from the new BBA (Bachelors in Business Administration) and MBA (Masters in Business Administration) programs, the university is also set to introduce ten new courses from the AU Centre for Distance Education including a vocational diploma course in product designing and bachelor’s vocational programme in textile designing from the 2020-21 academic year.

The University authorities stated that the courses will be designed bearing in mind all the 21st-century skills the students need to be equipped with, on their jobs. The Senate has also approved a proposal to get into a collaborative agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in order to offer students studying engineering with certified courses, projects, and internships.

Ideas of a new MBA program at Andhra University, in Vizag, were floated in June 2018. Plans were made to set up a separate management college on par with the top B-Schools in India. The esteemed Andhra University was established in 1926 in Visakhapatnam. It is one of the oldest universities that still manage to successfully put out students who have gone on to conquer top positions in their chosen fields. Some of the famous alumni include Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Film Producer Shobhu Yarlagadda, Filmmaker Trivikram among several other academics and politicians.