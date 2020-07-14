Keeping in view of the ongoing global pandemic, the Department of Yoga & Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University in Vizag has come forward to conduct online classes for yoga enthusiasts. Going the online way, the Yoga Department at AU has already begun hosting one-month long course consisting of regular classes as well as special classes for weight reduction for the public from 13 July. Taking a step forward, the Department of Yoga & Consciousness at AU is all set to conduct an online course on pranayama.

Shedding light on the advantages of practising pranayama, Venkat, Research Scholar at Yoga Department, in a conversation with Yo! Vizag said “Pranayama helps in strengthening the metabolism and respiratory system of the body, thereby boosting the immunity to fight the virus. Studies reveal that it also brings mental peace and positivity to the practitioners.” He shared that keeping in view of the current situation, the department has decided to conduct online classes of pranayama and avoid the possibility of social gatherings, yet impart the benefits of pranayama.

The one-month long online pranayama course is likely to begin from 20 July or 21 July. The online classes will be held via zoom from 5 PM to 6 PM, for five days a week. In order to register for the programme, the candidates are required to make a payment of Rs 700/- to AU Registrar Account No: 31605969637, following which the payment confirmation will be done through WhatsApp. Those who are interested in enrolling may contact Venkat, 8985947523 to enquire about further details.

Earlier in June, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said that pranayama, the practice of breath control in yoga can help boost immunity, addressing the nation on International Yoga Day. “COVID-19 attacks our respiratory system. What makes our respiratory system stronger is pranayama. Usually, anulom, vilom are popular pranayama techniques. We should make these a part of our daily routine,” he added.