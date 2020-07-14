The Andhra Pradesh government has taken stricter action in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The authorities have revised the rules for quarantine in the state for passengers arriving in Andhra Pradesh via rail, road and airways. In its latest orders, the quarantine time period for passengers arriving from high-risk states has been increased. As per the revised rules, neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka states have been placed in the high risk category. Previously, the two states were in the low risk category, but have been moved into high-risk due to the increasing COVID-19 cases.

E-passes via Spandana are compulsory for passengers entering Andhra Pradesh henceforth. A QR code on the passes will furbish information of arrival and departure details of the traveller. These details will be passed onto the ward secretariat employees for easier tracking.

As per the new quarantine rules, swab tests will be conducted for passengers coming to Andhra Pradesh via road at the inter-state check points. Arrangements are being made to ferry travellers directly to a hospital in case they test positive for COVID-19. Passengers will have to stay in mandatory home quarantine for a time period of fourteen days.

Passengers arriving in Andhra Pradesh via rail will also have to share their address with local volunteers, and stay in mandatory home quarantine for fourteen days. During their 14-day quarantine period, individuals will be chosen at random to undergo COVID-19 tests.. As per the revised rules, ward volunteers and ASHA workrers will visit those in home quarantine daily. An ANM will visit the household once in a week to keep a track of any symptoms.

Passengers arriving from abroad will be placed under institutional quarantine for a mandatory period of 7 days. Passengers arriving from Gulf nations will be placed in a compulsory 7-day institutional quarantine, followed by a 14-day home quarantine. People above 60 years of age, and below 10 years of age will be given priority while conducting the COVID-19 tests. As per the rules, tests will be conducted either on the fifth or seventh day of the passenger’s arrival. 10% of the domestic travellers will be selected at random at the airport, and swab tests will be taken from them.