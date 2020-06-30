The COVID-19 tally of Andhra Pradesh climbed to 14,595 as 704 individuals tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours in the state. As per the update by the state’s Health Department on Tuesday afternoon, 648 of the newly reported cases are from the state, while 51 are those who returned from other states, and 5 are foreign returnees. The state recorded 7 deaths (3 in Krishna, 2 in Kurnool, 1 each in Guntur and Anantapur) in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 187.

A total of 18,114 samples were tested for COVID-19 across Andhra Pradesh in between Monday and Tuesday (9 AM to 9 AM). As 258 people were discharged after recovering from the infection in the past 24 hours, the number of recovered individuals increased to 6,511, as on Tuesday afternoon. With this, the recovery rate of the state stands at 44.61%. Out of the 7,897 active cases in Andhra Pradesh, 6,161 patients are being treated in hospitals and 1,736 are receiving medication in COVID Care Hospitals across the state. So far, 8,90,190 samples have been tested in AP.



Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Vizag district has crossed the 800-mark with 58 new cases being reported on Monday-marking the district’s sharpest single-day spike yet. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag rose to at 824 with 489 being marked active, 330 discharges (including 19 discharges today), and 5 deaths. The total cases include those who have arrived in Vizag from other states and countries.

The containment clusters in Vizag continued to increase in the wake of the new COVID-19 cases. As per the official report received last evening, A Koduru, Konti Veedhi, Kasipuram, Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Srilakshmi Nagar, Spring Road, Rajiv Nagar have been demarcated as the new containment clusters in the district. While 74 were notified as very active clusters, 54 were under the active category. 46 clusters were categorized as dormant and 28 clusters were denotified.