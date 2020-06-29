The COVID-19 tally in Vizag district has crossed the 800-mark with 58 new cases being reported on Monday-marking the district’s sharpest single-day spike yet. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag now stands at 824 with 489 being marked active, 330 discharges (including 19 discharges today), and 5 deaths. The total cases include those who have arrived in Vizag from other states and countries.

The containment clusters in Vizag continued to increase in the wake of the new COVID-19 cases. As per the official report received this evening, A Koduru, Konti Veedhi, Kasipuram, Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Srilakshmi Nagar, Spring Road, Rajiv Nagar have been demarcated as the new containment clusters in the district. While 74 have been notified as very active clusters, 54 are under the active category. 46 clusters have been categorized as dormant and 28 clusters have been denotified.

793 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday as the state tally grew to 13,891. As per the update by the state’s Health Department this afternoon, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 706 of the newly reported COVID-19 cases, while 81 individuals returned from other states and 6 are foreign returnees. The southern state also recorded 11 more deaths-5 in Kurnool, 2 each in Krishna and Nellore, and one each in Vizianagaram and West Godavari-to take the death toll to 180. Kurnool, with 63 deaths, stands as the district with the highest COVID-19 toll in AP. Krishna, with 60 deaths, and Guntur, with 17 deaths, follow suit.

Between Sunday and Monday (9 AM-9 AM), 30,216 samples were tested for COVID-19 across Andhra Pradesh. 302 individuals were discharged after recovering from the infection. Andhra Pradesh currently accounts for 7479 active cases. So far, 8,72,076 samples have been tested across the state so far.