Andhra Pradesh Ministers have been planning new strategies and policies to help the state get back on its feet post a two-month slump caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the latest, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy announced that Andhra Pradesh will be adopting a new industrial policy by the end of June 2020. In his address, Mr Reddy said that the new policy will involve new rules to safeguard the environment and the citizens’ health as per the instructions given by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Minister revealed that new industries will be given permissions in just thirty working days. He said that further details of the new industrial policy will be finalised after a high level meeting with the Chief Minister on 26 June 2020.

In his address, Minister Goutham Reddy said that all new industries will be supported by the Andhra Pradesh government by providing them land, resources like water, electricity and skilled workforce. He said that the State Government is making efforts to attract all foreign investors who are looking towards shifting their bases from China to India in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Reddy stated that equal importance will be given to investments, creating employment opportunities and protecting the environment. He said that the new industrial policy of Andhra Pradesh will have no loopholes that allow for corrupt practices. Further, the Minister stated that industries in all sectors will be encouraged equally by the Andhra Pradesh State Government.

Speaking about the home-grown handloom industry, Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that the State Government is making special efforts to assist the weavers’ community. He ordered that the second round of activities under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme must be expedited. He further directed the officials to conduct surveys to identify the eligible beneficiaries and register their details online so that they can receive the second round of benefits this June.