Andhra Pradesh to host mega Investment Meet in Vijayawada

The Andhra Pradesh government, in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs, will be holding a mega investment meet with the ambassadors, diplomats and consulate generals of over 30 countries. This conference would take place in Vijayawada on 9 August. The aim of the conference is to promote Andhra Pradesh as an attractive investment destination by highlighting the manpower and resources available in the state.

The investment meet would be conducted in two phases. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would first meet all the ambassadors, diplomats and consulate generals of all the countries. He is then expected to hold individual meetings with the representatives of the various countries and discuss the investment options available in the state.

The AP government feels that for a state to grow industrially, a peaceful environment without law and order issues, quality power at a lower tariff, corruption-free governance and availability of skilled manpower are essential factors.

As per an official release from the State Government, steps are already being taken to create employment opportunities by promoting industries. The release further stated that the AP government has generated over 4 lakh job opportunities in the form of volunteers in villages thus far. The government is also looking at filling pending vacancies in various departments. The State Government officials further opined that reserving 75 percent of jobs for locals in industries would improve the job possibilities for the youth of the state.

Kia Motors to launch its first “Made in India” car

South Korea based KIA Motors is all set to launch its new car on August 8 from its plant at Penukonda in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh. The automobile giant has invited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the launch of the new car.