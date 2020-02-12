Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

As per sources, the Chief Minister will fly to Delhi on Wednesday noon, soon after the Cabinet meeting in the Secretariat, and hold a meeting with the Prime Minister from 4:10 pm to 6 pm. While the Chief Minister’s office has been trying to seek the PM’s appointment for some time now, it has been reported that the latest meeting has been arranged all of a sudden.

Likely to take place in the backdrop of the recent political happenings in Andhra Pradesh, the meeting is expected to see CM Jagan apprise PM Modi on the State Government’s recent decisions of decentralising the capital and scrapping the Legislative Council. With the Centre having to enact enabling legislation in Parliament for the abolition of the Council, Mr Reddy is known to be keen on taking up the issue with the Prime Minister.

Granting of special status to Andhra Pradesh and the release of funds for several crucial projects in the State are likely to be among the other topics that might be discussed during the meeting.

Earlier this month, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written to PM Narendra Modi requesting him to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. In the letter, Mr Reddy reinstated that the promises made to Andhra Pradesh, at the time of bifurcation in 2014, need to be fulfilled. He mentioned that post bifurcation of the Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed immense economic hardships, and the non-grant of SCS has added to the trouble.