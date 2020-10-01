Andhra Medical College (AMC) has released a recruitment notification to fill in vacancies for the role of Senior Residents. As many as 64 vacancies across twelve departments have been announced at the institute. Eligible candidates can download applications from the website. The registration process involves two steps – filling in personal and educational details. After the successful completion of all the stages, the candidates are required to send the forms along with the attested copies of supporting documents. The last date to apply for the role of a Senior Resident at the Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam is 31 October.

As per the Andhra Medical College Senior Residents recruitment, openings in each disciple are as follows:

General Medicine – 5

Pulmonology – 6

Psychiatry – 1

Pathology – 9

Paediatrics – 7

ENT – 8

General Surgery – 4

Orthopaedics – 8

Gynaecology – 5

Radiology – 4

Anaesthesia – 4

Opthalmology – 3

Eligibility Criteria while applying for the aforementioned jobs at Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam:

The candidates applying for the role must hold a Post-Graduate degree in the respective disciplines from a recognised university. The candidates must have relevant work experience for at least two years.

Selection Procedure for the aforementioned jobs at Andhra Medical College:

As per the notification, the eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on their respective profiles. The applicants will be called in for a personal interview at AMC, Vizag.

Payscale for the aforementioned jobs at Andhra Medical College:

The candidates selected for the role of a Senior Resident will be paid a monthly salary varying from Rs 50,000/- to Rs 1,20,000/-.

For further details, eligible candidates may visit the official website of the college – www.amc.edu.in and apply for the role.

The King George Hospital (KGH), Vizag, has also announced a job notification inviting applicants to apply for the job role of a staff nurse at the government hospitals in the district. Eligible candidates are required to submit the applications at the hospital on or before 3 October 2020.