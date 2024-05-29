In a shocking turn of events, what initially appeared to be a suspicious death case has now been revealed as a premeditated murder in the Anakapalli district. S Ramanjaneyulu’s lifeless body was found in a water tank at Kokkirapalli on 24 May 2024. In connection with the incident, authorities, in a press conference on 28 May, informed that they arrested seven individuals, including the victim’s own brother and father, who hail from V Madugula in Anakapalli.

The suspects have been identified as S Sivaji (the victim’s brother), S Nagaraju (the victim’s father), S Gopi Sathish (a friend of Sivaji), M Anji Reddy , A Nagendra Babu, U Murali Krishna, M Shiva.

The Superintendent of Police, K V Murali Krishna, addressed the media during a press conference in Anakapalli. According to him, the case began when a woman named Sridevi reported her husband, S Ramanjaneyulu, missing on 23 May. Subsequently, on 24 May, Ramanjaneyulu’s lifeless body was discovered in a water tank at Kokkirapalli, under the jurisdiction of Yelamanchili Rural police station. The presence of serious wounds on the body led investigators to reclassify the case as murder, prompting the formation of five special teams to delve into the matter.

Further investigation of the murder case revealed that Ramanjaneyulu, a native of M Kotapadu in V Madugula, Anakapalli, had borrowed Rs 6 lakh from his father, S Nagaraju, to open a restaurant. Unfortunately, he struggled to manage the business effectively and began pressuring both his father and brother, Sivaji, for additional funds. Allegedly, he even physically assaulted them on multiple occasions. Fueled by resentment, Nagaraju and Sivaji allegedly devised a plan to eliminate him.

Sivaji, who worked in a pharmaceutical company, enlisted the help of his friend Gopi Sathish to carry out the murder. Gopi, in turn, recruited other accomplices. Sivaji had promised the murderers a sum of Rs 6 lakh. On 20 May, Sivaji brought his associates to Madugula, where they conducted surveillance of Ramanjaneyulu’s restaurant and residence. The following day, they lured Ramanjaneyulu to an isolated location and fatally stabbed him. His lifeless body was then disposed of in a water tank at Kokkirapalli.

