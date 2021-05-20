Amid the rising deaths due to Covid, the Gnanapuram Cemetery in Vizag has been bearing the caseload. In order to ease the pressure, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has identified 17 crematoriums in various zones for performing the final rituals of Covid victims in Vizag.

Streamlining the process, the GVMC officials have attached crematoriums to various Covid hospitals in the city. As per the latest guidelines, the final rites of the deceased at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and Pineapple Colony COVID Care Centre will be performed at the Krishnapuram burial ground. Similarly, the bodies of the patients from the King George Hospital (KGH) and 12 other hospitals under the GVMC limits will be sent to the crematorium at Gnanapuram.

Furthermore, the civic body has appointed two in-charges. They work in two shifts every day, i.e., from 6 AM to 2 PM and 2 PM to 10 PM. This move is seen to be taken to prevent the involvement of the middlemen, making the situation worse for the families of the Covid victims.

Additionally, the municipal corporation is taking measures to increase the burning platforms at eight crematoriums in eight zones of Vizag. For this, the GVMC has allocated a budget of around Rs 98 lakh. Currently, all these eight crematoriums in Vizag have 27 burning platforms. The officials have proposed to add 32 more to boost the existing number of platforms.

In order to crack down the middlemen, the GVMC has issued a toll-free number – 1800 4250 009. According to the guidelines, only Rs 3000/- should be charged for cremation per berth. For those families who cannot afford one, the final rites of their kin will be performed without charging a fee. In case of any complaints, the public could file a report with the civic body against the miscreants.