While the first half of this July saw the likes of Sufiyum Sujatayum, Bhanumati Ramakrishna, and Penalty make their ways to OTTs, the coming two weeks also promise a fair share of entertainment. From Kannada’s Law to Sushant Singh Rajput’s much-awaited Dil Bechara, here are four movies on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar that were looking forward to in the second half of July.

Movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar in second half of July:

#1 Law

Helmed by Raghu Samarth, this Kannada women-centric film marks the debut of actor Ragini Chandran. It also stars Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru. Puneeth Rajkumar’s home production banner, PRK productions has bankrolled the movie.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Streaming from: 17 July

#2 Dil Bechara

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the leads, Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s famous novel, The Fault in Our Stars. The movie marks actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last outing before his unfortunate demise. Commemorating the actor and his love for cinema, the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar announced that the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers from 24 July.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Streaming from: 24 July

#3 French Biryani

Following the Kannada movie, Law’s OTT release, French Biryani, under the same production house, PRK productions, will be lighting up Amazon Prime Video. Starring popular Danish Sait and directed by Pannaga Bharana, the movie covers the three-day journey of a French expatriate and an auto driver in Shivaji Nagar.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Streaming from: 24 July

#4 Shakuntala Devi

Starring Vidya Balan as the ‘human computer’, this Hindi biographical film is written and directed by Anu Menon. The movie also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Amith Sadh playing pivotal roles. The film will be making its way to the digital platform on 31 July.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Streaming from: 31 July