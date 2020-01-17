Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo success meet to be held in Vizag on 19 January

Sankranthi release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has opened to packed houses and excellent reviews over the week. The Allu Arjun-starrer has been raking in the moolah at the box office, much to the delight of the film’s unit. Basking in the success, the team of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has decided to organise a success meet in Vizag on the 19 January.

While the list of guests likely to attend the event is yet to be known, the success meet of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Vizag is expected to be held on a grand scale.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is director Trivikram Srinivas and actor Allu Arjun’s third outing together. Previously, the duo worked together in Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy which also fared well at the box office. Their latest outing stars Pooja Hedge as the female lead, senior actors including Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sarma, Rajendra Prasad, Tabu and Jayaram Subramaniam in other important roles. Also making a comeback is comedian Sunil, who has been credited for some of the funny sequences in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Even before the release, the film had got the T-town buzzing with its incredible tunes composed by Thaman S. The songs, including Samajavaragamana by Sid Sriram and Ramulo Ramula by Anurag Kulkarni, turned out to be chartbusters with each registering over 100 million views on YouTube. The hype doesn’t seem to be fading away anytime soon with the newest track Sittharaala Sirapadu winning hearts of moviegoers. While the song was not originally released as part of the film’s jukebox, it has been uploaded online on Friday morning on popular demand.

Song : Sitharala Sirapadu Singers :Soorranna ,Saketh Komanduri Music : Thaman S Lyrics: Vijay Kumar Bhalla Cast & Crew: Starring: #AlluArjun, Pooja Hegde Co-Starring: Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaram, Sushanth, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Harsha Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar VFX Supervisor: Yugandhar T Editor: Navin Nooli Art Director: A.S.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the big-budget Telugu movies that released over Sankranthi, this year. Giving it a tough competition is Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru which has also been getting the cash registers ringing.