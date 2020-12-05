While it has been close to eleven months since Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo hit the screens, the film’s record-winning spree doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. From shattering records at the box office to breaking barriers on digital media, this Allu Arjun starrer has been making the headlines for all the right reasons. Adding to its enviable tally, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has now been declared as the only Telugu movie to feature among the 20 most viewed trailers on IMDb in 2020.

The list of the 20 most viewed trailers on IMDb in 2020 has been topped by the Hollywood movie After We Collided. DC Fandome trailer of The Batman, officials trailers of Dune, Tenet, Bad Boys For Life and Bhaagi 3 took the next five places while the trailer of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stood as the seventh most-viewed trailer on IMDb this year.

✨The Top 20 Most-Viewed #Trailers of 2020 on IMDb: A GIF thread✨ What was your favorite trailer this year? Catch more of our #BestOf2020 roundup here 👉 https://t.co/J6jpXeVPWx pic.twitter.com/fZ2MaqVZ8e — IMDb (@IMDb) December 4, 2020

Recently, the track Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo clocked 450 million views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed Telugu song on the streaming platform. Adding to the cheers, Ramuloo Ramulaa crossed 250 million views.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which hit the screens in January this year, proved to be one of the biggest hits of Allu Arjun’s career. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, not only did the film garner incredible response in Telugu but also fared well with its Malayalam version.

Watch the trailer of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo here: