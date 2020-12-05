From hitting the nail with gritty crime sagas to tugging at our hearts with quality emotional content, Amazon Prime Video has been delivering quite an impressive range of Indian web series of late. While the OTT giant has several series to boast about, here we take a look at 5 Indian web series on Amazon Prime Video you must watch.

#1 Panchayat

Created by TVF

Among the most lovable Indian web series made in recent times, Panchayat is one of Amazon Prime Video’s shining gems. With a mighty impressive cast that includes Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta, this 8-episode drama series revolves around the comical happenings of a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. From the performances to the breezy tales, there’s so much to love about Panchayat.

#2 Mirzapur

Created by Karan Anshuman & Puneet Krishna

A riveting crime saga, revolving around revenge, politics, and power, Mirzapur is among Amazon Prime Video’s most popular Indian originals. With a gripping plot, exciting characters, and catchy dialogues keeping the audience hooked, this web series has emerged as a huge crowd favourite. Watch out for terrific performances by Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, and Divyendu Sharma.

#3 Paatal Lok

Created by Sudip Sharma

A low-profile cop fights his way through to uncover the dark truths behind a murky crime involving the who’s who of the nation. A tightly-knit narrative and impressive performances are what made Paatal Lok power its way to our list of favourites on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 The Family Man

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK

A taut crime-thriller that will leave on the edge of your seat, The Family Man came as a welcome addition to the impressive run of Indian web series. An undercover intelligence agent, masking himself as a government office worker, comes across a terror plot that could cause unprecedented harm to India. The 10-episode-long espionage drama revolves around his on and off-field adventures as he tries to save the country from the looming threat.

#5 Breathe

Written and Directed by Mayank V Sharma

Starring R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh as the leads, Breathe grapples with the question of parental love — more specifically, the extent to which a parent would go to save his ailing child. The storyline and a gripping plot worked wonders as the show came out trumps in striking a chord with the audience.