The Indian Army recruitment under the Agnipath Scheme is set to commence at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam today. Over 4,000 applicants are said to appear for the rally which will kick off at 1 am tonight. Upon verifying the admit cards, applicants will be permitted into the venue through the west gate.

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth informed that around 450 policemen will be deployed at the venue for ensuring a smooth flow of events. He visited the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium on Friday and reviewed the arrangements. It is already known that the army recruitment under the Agnipath Scheme will take place in Visakhapatnam till 31 August 2022. Over 5,000 candidates will appear for the rally from Sunday as per the officials.

Candidates from the Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Eluru, Kakinada, NTR, and Yanam districts will appear for the recruitment. Vacancies for the roles of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Agniceer Tradesman (10th pass), and Agniveer Tradesman (8th pass) are said to be filled through this process.

Applicants were asked to report at various centres around the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam to avoid large gatherings.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.