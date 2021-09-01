A major accident was averted as a minor gas leak occurred at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The incident happened at the Crude Oil Distillation Unit-2 (CDU).

Soon after the gas leak, a siren was sounded alerting the workers who ran out of the unit immediately. The technical team of HPCL Visakhapatnam immediately rushed to the spot and brought the gas leak under control. The cause of the gas leak is yet to be determined by the HPCL management.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. The HPCL management has clarified that the distillation unit is currently operating as usual.

Earlier in May 2021, a major fire broke out at the old HPCL complex in Visakhapatnam, spreading panic over the city. Fortunately, no casualties took place then either.

