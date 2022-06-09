Bollywood, like any other film industry in the country, has produced a number of unmissable movies keeping the best interests of the audience in mind. A number of stars were made by visionary directors, such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Hirani, who have crafted some of the best Hindi films ever. From Big B to King Khan, a number of Hindi film actors have time and again proved why they are considered the best in the art of acting. Celebrating the achievements of the industry, let us take a look at the top 10 Bollywood films made in the last 10 years.

PK (2014)

Starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma, PK is a sci-fi comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The plot of the movie revolves around an alien who crash-lands on the Earth. Struggling to cope with the ways of the humans, the human-looking alien searches for the device to summon his species for a rescue. How he manages to get his hands back on the alien technology with the help of a journalist unfolds throughout the movie. With a strong supporting cast and gripping screenplay, PK is one of the best Hindi films made in the last decade.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

One of the best biopics ever made, this movie is a fitting tribute to one of the best captains of the Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni. The late actor Sushanth Singh Rajput excelled in the role of the cricketer. Kiara Advani and Disha Patani played the female leads while Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, and Keshav Banerjee played crucial roles. The movie was directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Based on true events, Uri: The Surgical Strike is a fictional narration of the retaliation attacks by the Indian Armed Forces on terrorists. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, and others in crucial roles. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this action thriller is surely one of the best Hindi films made in recent times.

Dangal (2016)

Yet another story based on true events, Dangal narrates the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, whose life ambition is to win a gold medal in the sport for the country. The plot unfolds around how he makes his dream come true by training his daughters, who go on to win the gold on an international stage. The Nitish Tiwari directorial tops the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in crucial roles, this Bollywood sports drama film is one of the best in the genre.

Padmaavat (2018)

Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, Padmaavat was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie is based on a poem of the same name by Malik Muhammed Jayasi. Padmaavat revolves around the battle between Maharawal Ratan Singh and Sultan Alauddin Khilji who is on a quest to enslave the queen. Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, and Anupriya Goenka play important roles.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

The plot of this movie is based on the real-life story of Gangubai Kothewali, a sex worker in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai during the 1960s. Gangubai Kathiawadi is a recently released movie, in which Alia Bhatt played the titular role. Many controversies have surrounded the movie even before its release. The actress has received high critical acclaim for her dominating performance as Gangubai. The movie was directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)

This Hindi rom-com, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, in which the protagonist suffers from erectile dysfunction. It is revealed in this movie that he is in love with another man. The plot unfolds around their struggle to make their conservative family accept the fact they are gay. This hilarious entertainer, with a message, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, undoubtedly makes the list of top 10 Hindi films made in the last decade.

Pink (2016)

Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan, is a legal drama which revolves around three independent young women, who land in unexpected trouble. The plot unfolds around how they fight against three politically-backed men to prove themselves innocent with the aid of a reputed lawyer in retirement. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the movie stars Tapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang in crucial roles.

Super 30 (2019)

Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Mrinal Thakur, and others in crucial roles, Super 30 is a Hindi biographical drama directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie is based on the real-life story of Anand Kumar, an Indian Mathematician, who started the Super 30 programme in Patna. With excellent performances from the cast and an inspirational story, this is one of the top 10 Bollywood films which hit the screens in the recent past.

Gully Boy (2019)

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is a musical drama which received huge critical acclaim from audiences across the country. The movie revolves around the life of Murad Ahmed, an aspiring rapper from the slums of Mumbai. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others in crucial roles, this film is one of the best made by Bollywood for the jaw-dropping performances and top-notch narration.

Let us know if you feel any of your favourites deserve to be on the list of top 10 Bollywood films in the last decade.