It is no misnomer that Korean dramas have taken over the series’ viewership in the country. With the series loyalists adapting to the language and following up with English subtitles, Korean dramas continue to be one of the most-watched content on OTT platforms. Responding to the rising demands, Amazon Prime Video has become home to some top-rated K-dramas.

Here are nine top-rated K-dramas you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read: 6 interesting movie releases in the final week of October on OTT

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

A 2018 coming-of-age romance comedy K-drama written and directed by Choi Soo-young, this series stars Lim Soo-hyang, Cha Eun-woo, Jo Woo-ri, and others in key roles. The series centres on the life of a college student who goes under cosmetic surgery to evade bullies. But her decision backfires as her trolls find more reasons while the pressure of being the pretty girl makes things worse. How she recovers her self-esteem forms the crux of the plot.

Number of episodes: 16

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Sky Castle

Sky Castle is a satirical dark comedy starring Yum Jung-ah, Lee Tae-ran, Yoo Se-ah, and others in key roles. Set in suburban Seoul, the plot follows the lives of housewives residing in a luxurious residential area, Sky Castle. How the upper-class parents ruthlessly secure their families’ successes at the cost of destroying others’ lives forms the crux of the web series directed by Jo Hyun-tak.

Number of episodes: 20

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Work Later, Drink Now

Based on a webtoon named Drinker City Women, this K-drama stars Lee Suu-bin, Han Sun-hwa, Jeong Eun-ji, and others. The plot revolves around three women whose daily ritual is to have at least one drink at the end of the day. This 2021 comedy series was directed by Kim Jung-sik.

Number of episodes: 12

IMDb rating: 8/10

Prison Playbook

Starring Park Hae-soo and Jung Kyung-ho in the lead roles, Prison Playbook is a black comedy series directed by Sjin Won-ho. The plot follows Kim Je-hyuk, a superstar baseball player, who is convicted of assault while trying to save his sister from a sexual attack. Prison Playbook captures the lives of the convicts, their families, and the daily events inside the prison.

Number of episodes: 16

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Signal

Inspired by real-life incidents in Korea, Signal is a 2016 investigative thriller series starring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, and Cho Jin-woong in crucial roles. Park Hae-young, a criminal profiler, solves a kidnapping case, leading to the formation of an investigative team involving other detectives. How Hae-young cracks a number of long-unsolved cases with the aid of walkie-talkies forms the rest of the plot. The series is one of the highest-rated K-dramas in TV history and received massive acclaim from viewers.

Number of episodes: 16

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Beyond Evil

Beyond Evil is a 2021 South Korean series starring Shin Ha-kyun and Yeo Jin-goo in the lead roles. Two fearless cops of the Munju Police Station swear to go to all extents to catch a mass murderer on the loose. In the course of the search for the killer, they come across unforeseen situations that question the innocence of everyone involved in the case, including themselves. This psychological thriller series was directed by Shim Na-yeon.

Number of episodes: 16

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Artificial City

Artificial City is a Korean psychological series about a wealthy and powerful conglomerate in Korea, Sungjin Group, which has control over politics and finance. Things take twists and turns when the family’s daughter-in-law pushes the head to promote her husband to the country’s president. The series stars Soo Ae, Kim Kang-woo, Kim Mi-sook, and others and was directed by Jeon Chang-geun.

Number of episodes: 20

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Reply 1988

Reply 1988 is a romantic comedy series directed by Shin Won-ho and stars Lee Hye-ri, Ryu Jun-yeo, Go Kyung-pyo and others. Set in 1988, the plot revolves around five friends and their families living in the same neighbourhood. The series is the fourth-highest-rated K-drama in cable TV history and the highest-rated drama at the time of airing.

Number of episodes: 20

IMDb rating: 9.2

Flower of Evil

Flower of Evil is a romantic crime thriller starring Lee Jong-gi and Moon Chae-won in the lead roles. Baek Hee-sung is a detective who hides his identity and past from his wife and his six-year-old daughter. When Cha Ji-wom and her colleagues begin to investigate a series of unexplained murders, she is confronted with the reality of her loving husband. The series was directed by Kim Cheol-kyu.

Number of episodes: 16

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Let us know if you have already watched any of these top-rated K-dramas on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining content.