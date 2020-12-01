It’s the last month of 2020 and the pandemic has made sure that the best part of the year has gone past without revered silver screens and fancy popcorn flavours. As filmmakers and scores of movie lovers hope for theatres to reopen in the coming months, the next few weeks are also slated to be dominated by quite a few OTT releases. From Satyadev’s Guvva Gorinka to Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, here are 9 Indian movies that will be released on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix this December.

9 Indian movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix this December

#1 Bombhaat

Featuring Sushanth, Chandini Chowdary, Simran Choudhary, Bombhaat is a Sci-Fi Telugu film that will be making its way to the audience in the first week of December. Directed by Raghavendra Varma, the film revolves around a humanoid robot falling in love with a human.

Release date: 3 December

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Bombay Rose

Bombay Rose is an animated film, directed by Gitanjali Rao, that is said to explore the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reigns on the big screen can crush you in its mean streets. The film will be debuting on Netflix later this week.

Release date: 4 December

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 IIT Krishnamurthy

IIT Krishnamurthy, which was originally slated to hit the theatres earlier this year, has skipped its theatrical release and will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring Prudhvi Dandamudi, Maira Doshi, Vinay Varma, Anand Bharathi, and others, this Sree Vardhan directorial is touted to come as a suspense thriller.

Release date: 10 December

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Durgamati – The Myth

The official Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Bhaagamatie, Durgamati – The Myth, will soon be premiering on Amazon Prime Video, Directed by Ashok, who had helmed the Telugu version too, this Hindi flick has generated buzz with its recently released trailer. It remains to be seen if Bhumi and Co can replicate the magic by Anushka Shetty’s film.

Release date: 11 December

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Torbaaz

Haunted by a personal tragedy, a man tries to defy the odds to coach refugee camp kids in cricket, who are otherwise destined to take a dark route. Torbaaz stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead role while Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev essay other crucial roles.

Release date: 11 December

Where to watch: Netflix

#6 Guvva Gorinka

Actor Satyadev, who shot to fame with his recent OTT releases, will have one of his earlier films release on Amazon Prime Video in mid-December. Guvva Gorinka, starring Priyaa Lal as the female lead, is touted to be a rom-com.

Release date: 17 December

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#7 Maara

After catching the eye in Vikram Vedha, R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath will once again be greeting us with Maara. Directed by Dhilip Kumar, the film is touted to be from the feel-good category. The recently released songs have also charmed the fans.

Release date: 17 December

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#8 Paava Kadhaigal

Helmed by four acclaimed directors- Gautham Menon, Vetri Maaran, Sudha Kongara, and Vignesh Shivan- Paava Kadhaigal is an upcoming Tamil anthology film. Featuring Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Simran, and Kalki Koechlin among others, this Netflix Original has caught our attention with its teaser.

Release date: 18 December

Where to watch: Netflix

#9 Coolie No 1

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 will be featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The film is among the big Bollywood releases this Christmas. The recently released trailer though has been receiving a mixed response.

Release date: 25 December

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video