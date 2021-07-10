Tired of visiting the same places in Vizag? Do you feel irritated when your friends ask you to go to Rushikonda beach or RK beach or Kailasagiri when you have been to these places numerous times? While Vizag has a lot to offer from a tourism point of view, visiting these places repeatedly can get a bit mundane. Plus, being residents of Vizag, you always feel that there’s a lot more to explore in this amazing city. Well, it’s time for you to pick the road not taken and visit these untapped tourist places in and around Vizag.

#1 Duduma Waterfalls

If you have checked out all the waterfalls in Araku, then, here’s a waterfall that eclipses them all. Situated at the Andhra Pradesh – Odisha border, this waterfall is a very serene place to be at. The drive from Visakhapatnam can be very exhausting, the walk down to the foot of the waterfall can be even more exhausting. But once you’re down there, all your fatigue vanishes and only the spectacular view remains in front of you. The best time to visit this waterfall is early morning when you can catch the sunrise behind the waterfall and see the water turn golden.

#2 Deomali

There are many places in and around Vizag which you can visit for a breathtaking view of the valley. But most of these places require some trekking. Deomali is different. You can drive up to this hilly village in Odisha, explore the hilltop plains with your friends, maybe even have a picnic if the weather is nice and sunny. And return the same way. A completely effortless trip that provides equal parts fun and peace. Being one of the less popular tourist places near Vizag, the full potential of Deomali is yet to be unlocked.

#3 Gambheeram Reservoir

Vizag also has a lot of reservoirs that pose as picnic spots. While Tatipudi, Meghadri Gadda and Mudasarlova reservoirs are the popular ones, Gambheeram witnesses less rush and affords more peace. At a distance of just 40 odd kilometres from the Vizag city centre, this reservoir acts as the perfect quick getaway for anyone wishing to find some peace. The reservoir is beautifully enveloped by mountains in all directions. If you’re planning to visit Gambheeram reservoir, do so in the evening when you can witness a magnificent sunset.

#4 Revupolavaram Beach

In the city of beaches, it might be difficult to believe that people can be starved for the shores. Rushikonda and RK Beach are the prime attractions of Vizag and hence, draw a huge crowd almost everyday. Due to this, people start wondering if there are any untapped, secluded beaches where they can meet the sea in peace. Revupolavaram is one such place. About 70km south off Vizag, this beach is divine as it hosts a Shiva-Parvati statue and a temple on it. Apart from that, people can take a long walk along the shores of this beach and go up the pier for an unhindered view of the Bay of Bengal.

#5 Tanthadi Beach

Also known as the NTPC Beach for the NTPC Power Plant situated nearby, this beach is another one that doesn’t witness a lot of tourist footfall. But that doesn’t mean the beach has nothing to offer. From interesting rock formations to a long shoreline of black sand, Tanthadi Beach is best known for the nature around it. While it’s not the only rocky beach in India, this beach is where you can take quiet, romantic long walks with your partner.

#6 Bojjannakonda and Lingalakonda

Most people in Vizag might have been to Thotlakonda by now and might be wondering if there are any other Buddhist sites around. Here are two sites you might not have heard about. Bojjannakonda and Lingalakonda, situated just 25km from the city, these two Buddhist sites are dated between the 4th Century and the 9th Century A.D. Both these sites are located on adjacent hills, Bojjannakonda on the east and Lingalakonda on the west. From monasteries to Buddha statues to caves, there’s a lot to see here. The view from the top is also very beautiful, with vast spaces of paddy fields below. It’s one of the places you have to visit in Vizag if you love a bit of history.

#7 Seethapalem Beach

Another offbeat beach near Visakhapatnam, Seethapalem is about 2 hours from the city. From cliffs to rock stacks in the water, Seethapalem beach has many unique features. You’d want to make a day of it and go for a proper picnic here, ending with a wonderful sunset. It’s not a bad place to have a campfire with your friends later at night. All in all, there aren’t better places to visit in and around Vizag for a day’s worth of fun.

#8 Kondakarla Ava

Apart from the beaches and waterfalls, there’s a lot more to see around Vizag. This bird sanctuary is one such place. For all the bird lovers in Vizag, there’s finally a place where you can see a number of rare bird species. This place is a goldmine for nature lovers and wildlife photographers. Those who want to explore this bird sanctuary in its entirety can take a boat tour and witness the wide range of flora and fauna found here.

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly note that it’s imperative to practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures while visiting these tourist places.