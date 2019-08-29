Boasting of as many as 22 major languages, India is one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world. With each of these languages possessing a rich heritage, the speakers of each language can certainly take a sense of pride. Thanks to its proud history and rich heritage, Telugu, which is the regional language of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, holds a special place on the list of languages spoken in India. August 29, which coincides with the birthday of Telugu writer Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, marks the Telugu Language Day. On this occasion, we present you 8 amazing facts about Telugu that will make the native speakers beam with pride.

Telugu Facts:

#1 The 4th most spoken language in India

With about 8.11 crore native speakers (as per 2011 Census), Telugu stands out as the fourth most spoken language in India. In fact, the numbers over a substantial 7% of the total population of the country.

#2 In the top 20 globally

Telugu is the 15th most spoken language in the world, surpassing the likes of Turkish and Urdu.

#3 Voted as the 2nd best script

In 2012, the language’s script was voted as the 2nd best script in the world by International Alphabet Association while the Korean language was voted as the best script.

#4 Italian of the east

Telugu is the only language in the Eastern world that has every single word ending with a vowel sound. For this very reason, the language is hailed as the ‘Italian of the East’.

#5 The most number of Saamethulu

“Adedo Saametha Cheppinattu….”, Telugu has the most number of Saamethulu (idioms) as compared to any other language.

#6 Dating back to 400 BC

Records suggest that Prakrit Inscriptions with some words dating back to 400 BC to 100 BC have been discovered in Bhattiprolu in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

#7 A street named in Telugu in Myanmar

How many of you know that there’s a street called as Malle Poola Dibba (street of jasmines) in Moumein, Myanmar?

#8 Rabindranath Tagore’s compliment

One of India’s greatest poets, Rabindranath Tagore hailed Telugu as the sweetest Indian language.