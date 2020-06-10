The Hindi film industry has produced several praiseworthy films over real-life personalities in the past few years. Biopics like Neerja, MS Dhoni, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dangal, Paan Singh Tomar, and Sanju had not only scored impressively at the box office, but also won critical acclaim. Early 2020 too witnessed B-Town coming forth with biopics like like Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Adding to the trend, here are a few more upcoming biopics in Hindi make the lineup that is eagerly waited by film lovers.

#1 Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer

Featuring Vidya Balan in the titular role, the film revolves around the renowned Indian mathematician and author Shakuntala Devi. Widely acclaimed as the “human computer”, Shakuntala Devi was also recognized by the Guinness Book of Records. It will be interesting to witness how the actress pulls off the role of this eminent mathematical wizard.

#2 Gangubai Kathiawadi

Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the story of a brothel owner who went on to become a mafia queen in Mumbai. This ambitious project helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an adaptation of the novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges.

#3 Shershah

This biopic translates the journey of the Captain Vikram Batra, who fought valiantly in the Kargil War in 1999. The martyr was presented with the Param Vir Chakra by the Indian Government posthumously. Kapoor and Sons fame, Sidharth Malhotra will play the lead in the film.

#4 Maidaan

The film starring Ajay Devgn, traces the journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, who is considered the architect of modern Indian football. The movie “Maidaan” is being directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma.

#5 Prithviraj

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, this historical biopic is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a warrior-king from the Chahamana dynasty. While actor Akshay Kumar is all set to portray the titular role, Former Miss World, Manushi Chillar will debut in Bollywood with this film as Prithviraj’s wife, Sanyukta.

#6 Thalaivi

One of the most eagerly awaited biopics from the Hindi film industry, the film is based on J Jayalalithaa, who served for six terms as a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kangana Ranaut will be portraying the character of the late politician. The makers are planning to release the movie simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

#7 Sardar Udham Singh

The movie based on the freedom fighter, Sardar Udham Singh, is being directed by Shoojit Sircar. Sardar Udham Singh was responsible for the assassination of Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, Michael O’ Dyer, It was during O’Dyer’s tenure, the tragic incident of the Jalianwala Bagh massacre had taken place in 1919. Vicky Kaushal is cast in the titular role of the Sardar Udham Singh. Fans are eager to watch the actor dazzle the screen with his performance.