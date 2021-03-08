With the likes of Krack, Master, and Uppena already striking gold at the box office this year, a stream of upcoming films hopes to join the merit list. While the latter half of the year will be having biggies like RRR, Acharya, Pushpa, and KGF Chapter 2 light up the screens, the summer too has a decent bunch to keep us hooked. Flagging off the juggernaut, as many as six Telugu movies are in the race to emerge winners in March.

6 Telugu movies to look forward to in theatres this March

#1 Jathi Ratnalu – March 11

Jathi Ratnalu is one of the much-awaited movies releasing this month. With the teaser, trailer, and fun-filled promotions evoking interest among the audience, the film has been generating the right pre-release buzz. With the ensemble of cast Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Rama Krishna, and Priyadarshi, the film surely looks promising.

#2 Gaali Sampath- March 11

Featuring veteran actor Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu, Gaali Sampath is based on the relationship between a father and his son. As both the actors are known for their unconventional choices in scripts, and given the trailer’s success, we can’t wait to see what the cast and crew have in store for us.

#3 Sreekaram – March 11

Sharwanand, in the past, impressed viewers with his village-centric dramas like Shatamanam Bhavathi. In Sreekaram, he will be seen portraying the character of an educated corporate employee who opts to shift to farming. Priyanka Arul Mohan, of Gang Leader fame, is the female lead while Sai Kumar will be seen in a key role.

#4 Mosagallu- March 19

Said to be inspired by true events, Mosagallu, starring Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Naveen Chandra, and Suniel Shetty, comes as the story of the “world’s biggest IT scam.” Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, the film will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

#5 Chaavu Kaburu Challaga – March 19

Touted to be a romantic comedy, the upcoming Telugu movie features Karthikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles. The film’s major portion was shot in Vizag and if the recently released trailer is anything to by, Geetha Arts seems to have its game right once again.

#7 Rang De – March 26

After missing the mark with Check, Nithiin will be keen on getting back to form with Rang De, especially given his March sentiments. Directed by Venky Atluri, of Tholi Prema fame, Rang De features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. With the teaser and a few songs already catching the audience’s attention, the stakes have rised manifold on this one.