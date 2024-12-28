When Vint Cerf and Bob Kahn (along with a bunch of other brilliant minds) invented the first traces of the internet, it was all about helping the world learn, connect, and share information—all of which are still super important, of course. But some blessings come unasked, and forty years after its creation, one of the truest and greatest joys of the net is simply this: cute animal content. Loyal to the cause, we bring you some iconic and heartwarming moments of animals from our very own Vizag! From having their main character moments at the expense of international cricket matches to throwing birthday bashes that put human parties to shame, here’s a roundup of six iconic times animals stole the show in Visakhapatnam!

1. When a stray dog crashed an international cricket match

In November 2016, on the first day of the second Test match between India and England at Vizag’s ACA-VDCA Stadium, a surprise guest pranced onto the field—a stray dog. Stuart Broad’s over was rudely interrupted as the dog nonchalantly trotted around, causing a tea break to be declared under “exceptional circumstances.”

Despite volunteers chasing it around with their shoes, the dog refused to leave, much to the delight of the cheering crowd.

Within minutes, social media lit up, and “Vizag Dog” began trending. Fans created an X (formerly Twitter) account for the four-legged intruder, and hilarious tweets like this one:

And this one:

I'll be back again tomorrow! https://t.co/5odfnnpXXR — Vizag Dog (@VizagDog) November 17, 2016

2. Hoo’s there? Aliens?! Nah, just barn owls!

In 2017, a video of strange creatures spotted at a construction site in Vizag had everyone in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana scratching their heads. Upright beings with downward-facing beaks, looking straight into the camera, were spotted and dubbed “aliens” by the internet.

However, later on, experts from Visakhapatnam identified the creatures as animals, more specifically, barn owls. The were likely malnourished chicks whose feathers hadn’t fully developed. Their peculiar upright stance and alarmed expressions added to the confusion.

3. When teeny-tiny baby turtles took their first steps at RK Beach

Every year, the beaches of Vizag play host to a heartwarming sight—the release of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings into the Bay of Bengal. These tiny, fragile creatures, struggling to find their way to the ocean, have a way of melting hearts.

In 2015, this event drew extra attention when actress and Blue Cross Chairperson Amala Akkineni joined the effort. Watching her gently release the hatchlings into the waves melted the hearts of many Vizagites.

Every year, the annual release of turtle hatchlings never fails to steal the show and draw flocks of people to the beach every year. For those few precious moments, Vizag stops to coo at the aww-inspiring sight.

You can also check out this adorable video from three years ago:

4. Dating standards: Set by a peacock, failed by humanity

In 2020, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, home to some wonderful animals in Visakhapatnam, posted a rare video on X of a white peacock in full courtship display. With its stunning feathers spread out like a snow-white fan, the peacock danced and twirled in a bid to impress a nearby peahen.

The video was re-shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, with a caption wondering if the peacock’s efforts would pay off. As it created a buzz in the local community, netizens were quick to chime in with jokes like, “If I don’t see your intent half as clearly this peacock, it’s a no from me, men,” and “I tell you female birds get better courted than human females.” The peacock may be white but he was a green flag through and through.

Unlike albino peacocks, white peacocks owe their stunning plumage to a genetic mutation, making this dance even more extraordinary.

A White peacock at courtship display. Will he able to impress partner. @vizagzoo_igzp pic.twitter.com/x65DciCbG2 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 9, 2020

5. Rocky Babu’s epic birthday bash!

Think you get special treatment on your birthday? Think again, or rather, think like Rocky Babu, a dog from Salipeta. who cut a 100 kg cake and had 1,500 guests singing him a happy birthday! This iconic event took place in 2015, when his owner, Khasim, threw a lavish party for his beloved dog, inviting his family, friends, and the entire colony to participate.

6. When this rooftop in Vizag became parrot central

An adorable flock of hundreds of parrots came into focus in 2023 when it was observed that they visited the same house every single day. The reason? A generous bird lover called Lakshmi Narayanareddy, who had been feeding them on his rooftop for thirteen years straight.

“When I first started putting out food for the parrots, there were only one or two…they kept growing and growing and today there are hundreds of them!” said Lakshmi Narayanareddy in an interview. He shared that being the regular dining spot for this group of birds involved an intensive routine of sweeping his rooftop thrice a day and laying out grains for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The reward for his efforts is a stunning sea of green gracing his terrace every day. The sight is so lovely that one of his neighbours even moved closer just to enjoy the view of the parrots flocking together. While the image of hundreds of parrots dining on a humble Vizag rooftop has captured attention, it’s Lakshmi Narayanareddy’s unwavering love and care for these birds that truly deserves applause.

These iconic moments of hilarity, heart, and sheer awesomeness remind us that Visakhapatnam isn’t just about beaches and biryanis—it’s also home to some pretty great animals!

