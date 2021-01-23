While 2020 was all about the likes of Soorarai Pottru, Ludo, and Dil Bechara, 2021 promises greater things in store. While the lineup of upcoming web series is nothing less than fabulous, the movies slated to greet us look pretty decent too. From what appears to be an exciting lot, we have picked 5 upcoming Indian movies to look forward to on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hotstar.

#1 Drishyam 2

With the first part sweeping the entire country off its feet, the stakes on the sequel to Drishyam have increased manifold. Once again starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the Malayalam film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 will be premiering soon on Amazon Prime Video to address a few unanswered mysteries from the first part.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Pitta Kathalu

The first Telugu original by Netflix, Pitta Kathalu is an anthology film by four directors. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy, and Tharun Bhascker, the film features Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan, Jagapati Babu, Eesha Rebba, Ashwin Kakamanu, and Sanjith Hegde, among others. Pitta Kathalu will be streaming on Netflix from 19 February.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#3 The Girl On The Train

Featuring Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari & Kirti Kulhari, The Girl On The Train is an upcoming thriller on Netflix. Created by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film promises to be an edge of the seat affair, and if the teaser is anything to by, the expectations tend to a notch higher. Catch this on the OTT giant from 26 February.

#4 Bhuj: The Pride of India

Coming forth with the untold story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and the brave women of Bhuj are Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha. Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is set at the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

OTT Platform: Dinsey+Hotstar

#5 The Big Bull

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz, Big Bull is an upcoming crime drama based on real events between 1990 and 2000. Touted to be the retelling of the financial scam by stockbroker Harshad Mehta, which had shaken the nation back in the 1990s, the film is among the eagerly awaited Bollywood released this year.

OTT Platform: Dinsey+Hotstar