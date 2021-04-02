Telugu movie lovers have witnessed various stories unfold on the big screens. Here are some recent Telugu movies, which are likely to release on OTT platforms in April. For those who have missed catching them in the theatres, your April surely seems sorted.

#1 Uppena

Uppena, which recently broke several box office records, is soon set to release on Netflix. This Buchi Babu Sana directorial, starring Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, and Vijay Sethupathi, will be making its way to the OTT platform on 14 April.

#2 Jathi Ratnalu

Jathi Ratnalu is a recent comedy that struck gold at the box office. Starring Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi, and Farida Abdullah, this Anudeep directorial was bankrolled by Nag Ashwin. While the official deets of its OTT release are yet to be out, it is being speculated that the film might hit Amazon Prime Video on 10 April.

#3 Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

The Karthikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi starrer is yet another recent Telugu flick that is expected to release on an OTT platform in April. Notably, the Koushik Pegallapati directorial had several scenes filmed in Vizag.

#4 Sreekaram

Sreekaram, starring Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan, is an emotional drama directed by Kishore Reddy. Based on the current farming situation in the country, the film fetched plaudits for its realistic portrayal of several scenarios prevalent in the modern society. Sreekaram too is expected to stream on an OTT platform in the coming few weeks.

#5 A1 Express

A1 Express is a story based on corruption and nepotism in sports. It is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and stars Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi. A1 Express is likely to be released on the digital platform this month, however, the official date is not revealed yet.