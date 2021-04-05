It’s just the first week of April and we already have a plethora of movies and series to watch. With the increasing heat and COVID 19 cases, it is best to keep ourselves indoors as much as possible. As various OTT platforms are committed to releasing some amazing content, there is no dearth of entertainment. Here are 5 movies, and series, for you to catch up with this week on OTT platforms.

5 movies and series releasing on OTT platforms this week

#1 Joji

An upcoming Malayalam film, Joji comes under the crime drama genre. Based on Macbeth, by William Shakespeare, this film is directed by Dileesh Pothan. The role of the protagonist is played by Fahadh Faasil. The cast also includes Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, and Unnimaya Prasad in prominent roles.

Release date: 7 April

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

Based on the true events in 1990, the series is said to keep you engaged throughout. The true-crime documentary revolves around two men, who dress as cops to con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. The series takes a deep dive into this notorious crime.

Release date: 7 April

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 Big Bull

The Big Bull is a Hindi-language crime drama film directed by Kookie Gulati. The film is based on the life events of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in financial crimes. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the lead role of the film The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Release date: 8 April

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#4 11th Hour

Said to be a corporate thriller, 11th Hour is an upcoming Telugu series, directed by Praveen Sattaru. The show will be marking Tamannaah Bhatia’s first web series in Telugu. Considering the previous works of Praveen Sattaru, like PSV Garuda Vega, 11th Hour is expected to keep you at the edge of your seats.

Release date: 9 April

Where to watch: Aha

#5 Hello Charlie

This film, an adventure comedy, revolves around Charlie and his journey of transporting a gorilla named Toto from Mumbai to Diu. Aadhar Jain is seen playing the role of Charlie. Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat. The cast also has Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav.

Release date: 9 April

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video