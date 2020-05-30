That 2020 has been a tough year would be an understatement, what with the Australian Bushfires, incessant natural calamities and in the latest, the coronavirus scare. However, a variety of movies, shows and comedy specials have somewhat managed to keep our spirits up during the crisis. While one can only hope that the situation gets better overtime, here are few stand up comedy specials from Indian content creators that you must watch for a fun take on life.

#1 The Most Interesting Person In The Room – Kenneth Sebastian

One may recall musician and stand up comedian Kenneth Sebastian from his ‘Chai Time’ videos on YouTube. This Bangalore boy adds humour to the daily eccentricities of life, making his content extremely relatable. The Most Interesting Person In The Room touches upon specific yet unnoticed things like the ‘Family Chappal’ that everyone in a home invariably uses, and his relationship with music. What’s more – Kenny’s content is devoid of dirty humour, making it Indian parent-friendly.

Where To Watch: Netflix

#2 Vir Das for India

Actor, musician and stand-up comedian Vir Das has been one of the oldest and sought-after names in the Indian comedy circuit. ‘Vir Das for India’ is an extremely heartening and quintessentially Indian show about all things Desi – including our love for Parle-G biscuits, Old Monk rum and over-the-top weddings. With sharp one-liners, Vir Das strikes the perfect balance of telling the story of us Indians in the funniest way possible.

Where To Watch: Netflix

#3 Relatively Relatable – Naveen Richard

Actor, writer and stand up comedian Naveen Richard makes one empathise with him immediately with his friendly, boy-next-door vibe. In his latest comedy special, Relatively Relatable, Naveen talks about how South Indians use Hindi in real life and the struggles of being scared of cockroaches. Check out his special for some guaranteed laughs.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Don’t Tell Amma – Sumukhi Suresh

Writer, director, actor and stand up comedian Sumukhi Suresh is the voice to watch out for, for an authentic yet extremely funny retelling of being a South Indian girl. In Don’t Tell Amma, Sumukhi touches upon growing up with a strict Tamil mom, why she hates engineers and how women have no time for love or hate. While you’re at it, check out her show ‘Pushpavalli’ that’s been making the right noise for being both funny and engaging.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Haq Se Single – Zakir Khan

Writer, host, actor and stand up comedian Zakir Khan rose to fame with his famous one liners like ‘Badal Important Hai’ and ‘Sakht Launda’. Haq Se Single, among Zakir’s other productions, comes closest to his storytelling style of humour. The stand-up special touches on his lack of luck in relationships, guy friendships, and the dynamics in a father-son relationship. Zakir beautifully intertwines his messaging of placing self respect above everything else in an endearing yet witty manner.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video