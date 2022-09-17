The lifestyle change of waking up early does not happen overnight and requires much effort. If you are a morning person, like those mentioned in memes (just a joking!), we salute you. In an honest attempt to be inclusive, we bring you the best places to visit in Vizag for a morning person. Definitely the most productive part of the day, the early morning energy is like butter is to bread. Your whole day ends up being productive and energetic. So, to further this interest, we thought the below-mentioned activities are a good and adventurous option to try out. This is the best way for those who wish to make the change! And for those who just want to give it a try and go back to bed, you are welcome too!

Read on to know what are the 5 best places to visit in Vizag if you are a morning person.

#1 Cliff Side Trek – Yarada

One of the most beautiful beaches to visit in Vizag, the Yarada beach holds a special place in the hearts of Vizagites. The beachside is so unique because of the mountain range attached to the beach. This has resulted in the most scenic trekking trails along the cliff. So, this cliffside trekking trail is a great activity to do early in the morning. Many local trekking groups organise group treks on weekends. So, keep an eye out and enjoy this adventure activity in Vizag. The trek starts from the Agrigold fields in the Yarada Village and ends at the top of the hill with a breathtaking ocean view.

#2 Ride up the Ross Hill

With a significant place in the history of Vizag, Ross Hill has been a strategic location for many reasons. With breathtaking views, the unique thing about this location is the existence of a church, a temple and a mosque. The confluence of cultures brings out a different side to Vizag. And what better than an early morning ride atop the hill for the view? It is a little less tiring and adventurous thing to do, the ride to the top of Ross Hill in the early hours of the day to view the sunrise is worth it.

Also read: 10 Things you should know before you travel to Vizag

#3 4 am breakfast- MVP

Yes, you read that. All the foodies get ready to binge eat early in the morning. The best motivation to go for an early walk is definitely the tiffins that follow. Starting every morning at 4 am, the food stall near the MVP circle sells everything from idlis, dosas, pooris, vadas, and much more. So, the next time you are craving some hot tiffins early in the morning, you know where to go to!

#4 Simhachalam Hill Trek

An unexplored trek even today, the Simhachalam trek is a divine one if we could say so. While if you think you could reach the temple, you are wrong. Starting from the Simhachalam bus depot, this trekking route explores a different hill from the temple complex. You will be shocked to know that by the end of the trek, you will be reaching Hanumanthavaka. The place that is approximately 9km from Simhachalam by road is only 4-5 km through this trek. So, for a new adventure this weekend, give this adventure activity in Vizag a go.

#5 Cycling – VMRDA Health Arena

Covering 2.7 km in one lap, this cycling and walking track in the VMRDA Health Arena is the best place to be every morning. This cycling track is well constructed for all fitness freaks and has a beautiful view of the Kailashgiri hills. Make a plan with your gang and enjoy the early morning cycling session in this lush green arena. Take a quick break at the Buddha Statue for meditation or to admire the beautiful scenery.

We think the above are the 5 best places to visit in Vizag for a morning person. If you think we should add more to the list, let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram.